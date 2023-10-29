One Piece anime is back on everyone’s lips. And chances are you’re looking forward to seeing the updated version that is scheduled to begin airing on television in a few days. It will be soon on Comedy Central, but so you don’t have to wait, we’ll tell you how you can get ahead and start enjoying the episodes right now.

Que One Piece return to television in Spain It is excellent news. Many years have passed, but finally Luffy’s fans and his friends can see him again on the small screen. In addition, it is also excellent news for anime lovers, since it is very important that this type of series be on the air again. However, if you can’t wait for the premiere on November 6, no one will blame you for getting ahead of yourself a little.

The solution is streaming

It may not sound familiar to you, since it is not exactly the most popular platform, but there is a service known as FuboTV that gives you access to One Piece. It does this in two ways. The first of them is allowing you the Comedy Central channel viewing live. You don’t need to have Movistar or any other service that gives you the opportunity to watch it, so it is very convenient. The second way is through its video on demand section to watch free anime and other content, where many of the episodes that the channel in question intends to broadcast are already found.

FuboTV is not free, but it is has a seven-day free trial which will allow you to take a look at the contents of the service and, more importantly, watch the episodes of the One Piece anime. To take advantage of it you just have to enter the platform’s website and click on “Start free trial”.

One Piece returns in a big way

That the Straw Hats series is back in fashion has been largely responsible for the success that live action has had on Netflix. But this is excellent news, since we are seeing how the Luffy anime triumphs again. Its broadcast on Comedy Central will help many more people have the opportunity to see the chapterseither for the first time or remembering them in the case of those who enjoyed them in their original moment.

As we tell you, on FuboTV you have a good number of episodes. We do not know the reason why they have appeared ahead of time and, on the other hand, it is curious that absolutely all of the first 16 episodes are not there. There are some gaps that may, however, be filled in as the days go by. The best of all is that, thanks to the platform, we get to know the conditions under which it will be issued the anime on Comedy Central. And this leads us to talk about a couple of very good news. One of them is that the broadcast will be carried out with the 16:9 resolution adaptation, so the image will look especially good and there will be a notable difference compared to the classic broadcast.

In addition to this, the titles at the beginning of the episodes have been translated into Spanish, while the opening and ending songs are in Japanese without subtitles. In honor of paying tribute to the great community of professionals who have dubbed One Piece over time, an end screen has been included after each episode where you can see the names of the voice actors who have voiced the characters. With these types of details, it seems that the arrival of One Piece to Comedy Central is going to result in one of the best receptions imaginable.

On another note, we must not forget that Comedy Central will also broadcast some of the films in the series, so support for the arrival of Luffy, Zoro and company is going to be really high. And as much as we have explained how to watch the episodes streaming through FuboTV, we recommend that, if you are a fan of One Piece, you watch them again when they air on Comedy Central Monday to Friday at 6:50 p.m.. The reason is that, in this way, you will be giving your support to the anime and participating in the audience figures that will help demonstrate that this type of series is very welcome on Spanish television. All the effort that has been made to support Dragon Ball should be repeated with One Piece. That will ensure that both Comedy Central and other networks see that anime is content that interests them.