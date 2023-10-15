This proposal is called Cameo Live and allows group calls with a maximum duration of 10 minutes and the possibility of up to ten people participate. However, you can also make a 1-on-1 video call with your favorite celebrity, which is something you can decide for yourself. So that the hiring does not end up becoming chaos, when you get down to work with the video call request you will have to propose three specific times in which you would like to carry it out. This way the famous person will be able to adjust his/her agenda to your request and ensure that everyone is satisfied.

The only bad news is that, right now, most celebrities have removed this service from their profiles. It is possible that this is temporary or related to the strikes that are taking place in the United States. In any case, it shouldn’t be long until Cameo has it fixed. Some of the celebrities you could have the call with include actors like Sean Astin from The Lord of the RingsJames Marsters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the wrestler Mick Foley or the actress Bonnie Wright, from the Harry Potter saga.

If you don’t want live video calls and are just looking for a personalized video message, something that can also be a big surprise If you are giving someone a gift, the variety of celebrities available increases extremely. You just have to go to the Cameo website and enter the name of the series, movie, group or whatever you are interested in searching for. You will instantly encounter all kinds of potential hires. For example, if you like the series The Office, you can request a personalized video from the actors who played Kevin, Jan, Meredith, Todd Packer, Oscar or David Wallace, among others. And this is just one example, since there are celebrities of all kinds of styles.

My Fan Park

Getting the celebrities listed on this page to call you by phone is very simple. As in the previous case, we recommend that you search or follow the categories to find all the icons that are available for hiring. Each one will offer you a different type of service, both recorded video messages and phone calls. The price will vary in each case and, as you can see, there are celebrities who are only available for a certain number of calls.

Although we have not mentioned it in the case of Cameo, companies also have the opportunity to hire these actors to record messages or do similar work. Of course, the prices in those cases are different. When you take a look at the My Fan Park catalog you will see that there are many famous people who can call you, such as the legendary Tori Spelling, the actress who played Donna in the series 90210 Living Feeling, or even an actress from High School Musical , Kay Cee Stroh.

But what makes this platform stand out the most is because concentrate a large number of tiktokers and YouTube stars with whom you can even do video duets to enjoy a very special fan moment.

Thrillz

Thrillz is another platform that provides you with access to the opportunity to get personalized videos where the celebrity you select will record a message following your instructions or you will think of some funny occurrence that is related to the person you are going to surprise. For now they do not have a live call service, but take note of the opportunity to access the platform in case, in the future, they add this proposal.

One of its advantages is that you can find famous people who are not on other websites. It has a greater number of celebrities from the United Kingdom, unlike Cameo, which specializes more in international or American celebrities. We, for example, have seen the videos recorded by the actor Tom Arnold, whom you surely remember from the movie Risky Lies. And we must admit that they are very fun and original.

The Spanish alternative

We don’t want to end without talk about the Spanish alternative. It is called memmo and follows the same style as Cameo, although without providing any option to make live calls or video calls. Therefore, it focuses on the request for personalized videos. Of course, it is a service that works with Spanish users in mind, so you will find many celebrities who will not be available anywhere else.

Right now, the celebrities who are at the top of memmo are the former soccer player Luís Figo, the indomitable Pocholo, Leticia Sabater, Rappel, the funny actor Ángel Jodrá from El pueblo, José Manuel Parada or Juan Muñoz, one of the members of Cruz and stripe. But this is just an example, since there are many more famous available. Since there are no language barriers, it may be the option that interests you the most.