Electricity consumption has become a real problem for families. So much so, that we currently adapt the use of most of our appliances to the hours when the price of electricity is cheaper. Although there are more and more apps that show us information about the price of electricity, none of them do it as easily as Alexa. Which, with this trick, tells us with a simple voice command.

As the price of electricity has grown, families have become increasingly concerned about finding all possible solutions to avoid having to face the increases in the electricity bill that have become so common. While it is true that there are currently many applications on the market that allow us to know exactly the off-peak moments, the reality is that there is a better method to not even have to interact with our mobile: Alexa.

The Amazon assistant allows us to know all the information related to the price of electricity if we first spend a few minutes properly configuring the Clevergy application.

Linking Clevergy with Alexa

In order to start using this functionality, we must follow some previous steps that will allow us to synchronize our user account with our Alexa profile. Once these steps have been completed, we can activate the voice commands and receive the responses we need.

First of all, we have to download and install the Alexa and Clevergy application on our terminal. In the case of having Alexa already downloaded, we do not have to touch anything in this first step in its application.

Next, we must log in or register in the Clevergy app. The entire procedure is very simple and only asks us for a few basic information to be able to start using it without any limitations.

Finally, once we have a user in both applications, we have to open the Alexa application and click on the “More” button and then go to “Skills and games”. In this section we can find the Clevergy application. When we click on it, it will show the option to “Link account”. At this point, we will only have to enter the Clevergy credentials, select the address of the home where the link is made and press “Send”.

A detailed control

If we have gone through all the previous steps correctly, from that moment on we will be able to receive updates on our energy consumption with only use voice commands. To do this, we can activate all kinds of commands such as “Alexa, open my energy manager” and it will show us the general view of the app. But we can also execute orders over a specific period of time, such as “Alexa, I want to know the amount of energy I have spent today” or “What was the consumption during the last month.” Even know the consumption per appliance.

If we activate the voice commands from our mobile phone, the application will tell us the information we have requested. However, if we want see the graphs and have greater detail Regarding consumption, we must open the application on our mobile phone to be able to consult all the data. With the Echo Show 8, for example, you can also enjoy all the metrics from the screen, without having to activate any other command.