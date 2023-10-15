On many occasions, actors end up looking like the characters they play: so many hours trying to be someone else takes their toll. However, sometimes the opposite also happens; the scriptwriters use the hidden talents of the actors to give depth to the character they are playing… this has been the case of Yiğit Koçak, Ömer in Brothers!

The Ottoman, who began studying Economics, realized that his true passions were acting and music, so he ended up enrolling in Theater at the Conservatory. Yiğit did not hesitate for a second to exploit his musical talent and started playing the drums. In fact, one of his first paid jobs was playing in a bar during high school.

The writers of Brothers took advantage of this secret talent and created a character who knew how to play the drums… In fact, Ömer has several scenes creating music! Among them, a romantic moment that he lives with Süsen stands out.

We love discovering the talents that the Hermanos actors have! Will Yiğit surprise us with something else? Don’t miss any chapter to find out!

