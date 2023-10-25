You will surely remember the launch of Twitch Plays Pokémon, since it was a unique milestone that left the entire world speechless.

Well, now a single software developer has shared on YouTube the AI ​​that he has programmed to play Pokémon Red and the result will leave you speechless. We have already talked to you about the topic on the web and now it seems that the video is close to 4 million views: 3.7 million right now!

Here we leave the video to you:

As you can see, Peter Whidden has done an incredible process, so much so that the AI ​​looks like a real person playing. The AI ​​has played more than 50,000 hours and is able to catch Pokémon and defeat gyms. Well, she’s only gotten through one gym and she’s kind of stuck.

Peter was pleasantly surprised., the result has been much better than initially expected. So much so that the video has more than two million views.

This AI is still in the first phase, it will continue to advance in its development so we are looking forward to knowing if it is capable of finishing the full game and also if it will do the same with other games in the franchise.

