Regardless of the importance of a large company, sometimes creativity, a sense of humor, and also a pinch of luck, is more than enough to cause a tsunami and denounce the internal malfunctions of this type of company.

Already Amazon They have sneaked it in, however, someone managed to sell a new lemon-flavored energy drink within the food category, nothing strange, if we told you that this new energy drink was directly pee from the Amazon delivery drivers.

This story, along with others, come from the documentary The Great Amazon Heist, which has just premiered on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and where the comedian and journalist Oobah Butler discovers internal negative aspects of Amazon, not only in matters of being able to sell delivery people’s pee as an energy drink, but also how a minor can even order knives from the e-commerce giant.

This was achieved by comedian Oobah Butler who first managed to infiltrate the Amazon distribution center in Coventry while workers were complaining about poor working conditions at the centre.

However, with his hidden camera, he manages to interview Amazon workers who complain about their working conditions, including the inability to have time to go to the bathroom, resulting in them having to urinate in plastic bottles inside their vehicle. distribution.

Some comment that Amazon penalizes delivery people for having those bottles full of urine when they return to the warehouse, so what many do is throw these bottles out the window before reaching the warehouses.

So what the journalist basically does is collect all these bottles of urine that are thrown near Amazon warehouses and he can’t think of a better idea than to market them in the food and beverage category within Amazon, passing any type of control.

Channel 4

This energy drink called Release was on sale on Amazon for a short time. Some friends and Oobah Butler himself did not hesitate to order his energy drink to prove that its purchase was possible.

An Amazon representative stated that “this is a crude trick” and that the company “has industry-leading tools to prevent truly unsafe products from being included.”

And how a minor can ask for knives on the platform

For his next trick, he got his 4- and 6-year-old nieces to buy products that are only intended to be sold to adults.

With this, he denounces Amazon’s age verification measures that were not implemented either at the point of sale or at delivery.

The girls were able to place orders with voice control through Alexa, and ordered knives, saws and even rat poison, products that were delivered to Amazon lockers, making it possible for the girls to pick them up without any charge. age control.

And in this case Amazon makes it clear that they take their responsibility to verify age very seriously and that they use reliable global identity verification systems for dangerous items, such as knives, both at the point of sale and at the point of delivery. .

There is much more to this documentary film which you can watch on Channel 4.