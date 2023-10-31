After days of silence, the Friends co-stars pay tribute to their partner and friend, revealing the deep bond that united them

Imagine being part of a family that the entire world loves and respects. Now imagine losing a member of that family. It’s what you feel right now Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc y David Schwimmer. After days of silence, the beloved Friends actors have broken their silence to share how the death of their beloved colleague and friend, Matthew, has hit them.

Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the brains behind Friends, have also offered some words that touch the heart, joining their voices with those of the actors in this difficult moment. But let’s go step by step, because this deserves all our attention and respect.

When Chandler stopped laughing

It seems like just yesterday we saw Perry playing the sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing. Unfortunately, last Saturday it was confirmed that Perry had left us at the young age of 54. The world, and especially the fans de Friendshave felt an immense void in the face of this news.

The main actors of Friends did not want to be left behind and shared their feelings in a joint statement. “We are all totally devastated for the loss of Matthew,” reads the letter, signed by each of them. And they add: “We were more than just co-stars. We are Family.”

Looking back, Perry never hid his problems with addictions. She published an autobiography last year titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which she opened her heart to him about his personal struggles. In fact, she explicitly thanked her co-stars for their supportsaying that Jennifer Aniston was the one who helped him the most.

Why is Matthew Perry irreplaceable?

Matthew Perry was not just any actor; He became a television legend thanks to his character Chandler Bing. It is not easy to play a role that manages to make us laugh and cry almost in the same breath. Perry had that gift, that ability to switch from comedy to drama in the blink of an eye, which left viewers totally hooked. With her wry jokes and barely concealed vulnerability, she created a Chandler that resonated with a generation that grew up watching Friends, and who now continue to watch it thanks to new streaming platforms.

In today’s television landscape, with an overabundance of series and characters, few have had as lasting an impact as Chandler Bing. It’s a testament to the talent of Matthew Perry That his performance has stood the test of time, resisting being trapped in ’90s and ’00s nostalgia. Whether in eternal reruns or viral memes, Chandler, and by extension Perry, are guaranteed immortality in popular culture. . The actor knew how to leave a mark that lasts, and that is, without a doubt, the best way to be remembered.

Friends creators Kauffman and Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, have shared their own words. They emphasize that from the first day they heard Perry play Chandler, they knew that he was irreplaceable. “We will always treasure the joy, the light, the dazzling intelligence that he brought to every moment,” they say.

Friends Reunion Special – Photography by Terence Patrick

Streaming tributes

For those who want to relive Perry’s memorable moments as Chandler, remember that classic Friends episodes are available on Maxalong with the special Friends: The Reunion.

To conclude, it seems that Perry left an indelible mark not only on the screen, but in the hearts of those who worked with him. The loss is irreparable, but the love and respect that his friends and colleagues It will be your best legacy. And for our part, we can only say that we will miss you, Matthew. Rest in peace.