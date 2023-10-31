The Royal Palace received the heir to the throne of Spain today, when she swore the Constitution in the Congress of Deputies.

The acting Government and the representatives of the powers of the State were waiting for her in the Carlos III Hall to grant her the highest civil decoration of the State.

In the words of the executive: “The civil recognition of the Order of Charles III”, something that the Princess has received under a promise.

“I will fulfill my obligations, with the love and support of my family,” said the Princess of Asturias.

After that, the King takes the Collar of the Order of Charles III in his hands and places it on the neck of the future heiress.

A piece of 41 links that conclude with a gold cross with indigo blue details that was received in what was once the chambers of Charles III.

There is a portrait of him and in the vault an oil painting that all attendees observe in detail and that represents the moment in which the Order of Charles III itself was founded.

The Kings, together with the Princess and Infanta Sofia, head to the Throne Room. There they greet, one by one, more than 100 guests at lunch at the Royal Palace.

Among them, the acting Government, Regional presidents, representatives of all armies and representatives of all powers of the State.

And, after greeting the authorities, they approached the journalists.

All attendees wait in the Gala Dining Room for the Royal Family. There, Felipe VI, before starting the banquet, addressed the heir to the throne.

“Your mother and I, your family, your sister and everyone, we congratulate you and don’t forget, we wish you a happy birthday. “Long live and success to the Princess of Asturias,” said Felipe VI.

Together, they have toasted the coming of age of the Princess of Asturias.

From its birth to the swearing in of the Constitution

Princess Leonor was born in Madrid on October 31, 2005, whose godparents were her grandparents: Their Majesties King Juan Carlos and King Sofía.

Her baptism took place on January 14, 2006 with water from the Jordan River in the Zarzuela Palace, thus receiving the names Leonor de Todos los Santos.

His first official act took place on the occasion of Spain’s victory in the 2010 Soccer World Cup together with the Kings and his aunt, Infanta Elena.

The First Communion was celebrated on May 20, 2015 at the Asunción de Nuestra Señora Parish, in Aravaca.

He studied at the Santa María de los Rosales school, the same center where his father and aunts studied and which, later, his sister, Infanta Sofía, would also attend.

On January 30, 2018, the Princess of Asturias receives the Golden Fleece from her father, Felipe VI, as is tradition.

This same year, on March 14, 2023, a royal decree regulating the Princess’s military training is approved by the Council of Ministers. A training that begins last August 17.

Princess Leonor swears the flag together with her classmates from the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, on October 7, 2023.

A couple of days later, on October 12, he attended the ceremonial events of the National Day of Spain.