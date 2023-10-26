A very fun video! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you news!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information is related to an official video published by Nintendo where we can see the developers playing the title. These are specifically the producer Takashi Tezuka and the director Shiro Mouri.

Here it is:

You can now read our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the subject? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.