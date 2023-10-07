Naruto has replaced his orange robes with the Jounin uniform on this cover drawn by Masashi Kishimoto.

Naruto remains one of the most famous characters in any anime

Naruto is probably one of the most popular manga in history and many of his greatest achievements include creating a passionate history of action, friendship and adventure whose plot complexity is still difficult to find even today in the most popular anime of recent years.

Masashi Kishimotolike other manga artists such as Akira Toriyama in Dragon Ball, dedicated himself to giving prominence to several of his characters on some of the official covers of his work, sometimes in everyday situations, other times in the middle of a confrontation or, as in the case at hand, imagining characters wearing a look that we never got to see in the original story.

We finally get to see Naruto in the distinctive Jounin uniform.

The illustration that we share with you was drawn by Kishimoto himself and served, in addition to illustrating the cover of chapter 96 of the manga, so that we could see the protagonist with the uniform used by many of the most important ninjas in this work:

This uniform was the most common clothing of the vast majority of ninjas from the Naruto village when they reached the rank of Jounin and was used by characters as important as Kakashi Hatake during almost all of their scenes, becoming extremely damaged in some of his most difficult fights like the one he had against one of the Akatsuki members.

Jounin uniforms are characterized by having a dark blue color that facilitated camouflage as well as a vest with multipurpose pockets that the ninjas took advantage of to carry useful materials on their missions. On this cover, Naruto has decided to tie a small knife to the left shoulder of his vest, something strange considering the wide repertoire of techniques that he has to defeat his enemies.

The Jounin uniform was used during the first stage of the series by male characters, but in Naruto Shippuden female characters like Hinata were seen using them on occasion. On the other hand, other characters like Asuma or Gai added small decorations to their uniforms or even in the case of Gai He replaced the blue color with a dark green.

Once the neighboring countries of the Hidden Leaf Village became more important in the plot, we could see that the use of uniforms by high-level ninjas was something common in other locations and part of the culture of those places was reflected in the aesthetics of said clothing. Definitely, another example of the detailed world that Kishimoto created for which it is still considered his best work to date.

