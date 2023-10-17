A few days ago the plans on the table to start building houses on the Moon were revealed and now scientists present the ideas they have for start with road construction. If everything progresses at this pace, there is no doubt that in a few years lunar exploration will be changing significantly.

Where we are going we are going to need roads. Because the history and progress of humanity has shown that roads help and that They are a pillar of civilization. If the first roads on Earth were made 5,000 years ago in Egypt, the first on the Moon could be much closer than we imagine. How will they be built?

The raw material is on the Moon

Scientists already know perfectly well the composition of the Moon, as well as the different phenomena that occur over time. This type of information and the continuous study of this natural satellite of our planet has led to the identification of a way in which roads could be built in an apparently simple way. The secret would be in the use of lasers that would impact the surface of the Moon and end up creating slabs that could be used to build roads. These would remain fixed and help begin the creation of routes that could be used by both astronauts and the exploration vehicles already being sent to the Moon.

This plan has a second objective that would act as a carom and provide a notable advantage to the entities that are exploring the Moon: lunar dust removal. This dust accumulates on the surface after the volcanic rock on the Moon suffers different impacts and ends up being a major obstacle for missions trying to land. With this strategy, what scientists would be doing would be increasing the areas of the Moon where landing could be done without problems, so it would be a really positive double benefit.

This is how they will do it

A laser is all scientists need to build the slabs that will be used as the structure for the roads. But they will be natural lasers, since what they will do is redirect the light from the Sun towards a series of lenses that will generate the laser impact on the lunar dust. This interaction will generate a reaction and the dust will will end up turning into a solid material. Then you will only have to start moving the slabs that have been created in order to establish those first roads. As the slabs are placed, being aware that the first ones will be the most complicated, the process will become increasingly simpler. After all, the first sections of road will be used by the lunar rovers and the other vehicles that have already been sent with the intention of continuing to move the structures and continue developing the roads.

The technical part has been solidly established by a group of experts and several specialized companies that are already proposing their strategies and have even carried out the simulation video that you can see through this news. Of course, the scientific study has also been published so that all the information is recorded, sounding like a very firm proposal in which NASA may be interested. After all, as we told you a few days ago, there are already plans to start building houses on the Moon and everything indicates that it will be a plan that will be carried out successfully.

With how well everything looks, we are eager to see how this project develops and if no obstacles are encountered. What seemed like a science fiction series in the past is becoming an increasingly real project today.