Pokémon fans are back with new inventions and possible solutions to one of the problems most notable that the franchise is suffering. With the passing of generations, and the arrival of new Pokémon, it is normal for some Pokémon have been falling into playable oblivion.

An forgetfulness that some do not forgive, since the appearance of new plots, stories and incredible creatures, has made the future of pokemon increasingly leaving aside the original essence of the first generations. That is why the fans they could have found the key to solve this mess.

What ONE buff would you give to make a pokemon viable?

byu/Felix_Dei inpokemon

The solution would be to touch up some of the Pokémon (from all generations), which are most forgotten by Nintendo and sometimes by the community itself. This tweak would be based mainly on changing some statistics or movements between Pokémon, creating new attacks and others that would arouse the interest of trainers in making use of completely abandoned Pokémon.

Innovating and updating the bases that we already have in Pokémon could be a good starting point to regain interest in some Pokémon that have been practically forgotten with the arrival of new generations. Even some of the newly added ones are already beginning to fall into the sack of oblivion.

Which Pokémon do you think needs an urgent rework to capture the interest of the players?

