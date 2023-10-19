North Korea is one of the poorest and most closed countries in the world. Many experts agree that the territory ruled by Kim Jong Un is mired in a food crisis. Despite this shocking reality, the regime boasts the fourth largest army by active personnel, only behind China, India and the United States. And, if that were not enough, it has nuclear weapons.

A recurring question about North Korea is how it finances its military projects amid increasingly severe international sanctions. The country’s secrecy certainly makes the task of formulating answers to this question difficult. However, an investigation from the United States, and reported in an Associated Press article, seems to shed some light on the matter.

American companies, remote work, IT talent and deception

The FBI and the Department of Justice announced this Thursday that North Korea has for years developed a complex plan based on deception to obtain funds from American companies to finance its ballistic missile program. The key to this activity has been remote work. Let’s see how the regime has used this modality to obtain millions of dollars.

According to officials, North Korean citizens used false identities to apply for jobs related to the information technology (IT) sector. Once inside American companies, these people began sending part of their salaries to North Korea to cover the costs of the country’s military ambitions.

Kim Jong Un accompanied by security officials

The FBI claims to have evidence that some of them, in addition to working for their employer, infiltrated computer networks and confidential information was stolen. On occasions, they also collected elements to set up future extortion schemes to obtain other types of benefits. All this, given the lack of knowledge of the companies that thought they had hired IT talent.

According to Department of Justice documents, North Korea’s deep-rooted plan consisted of sending thousands of workers to China and Russia so that from those countries they could work remotely for United States companies. But that’s not all, they also tricked their employers into believing that, although they were working remotely, they were living in the United States.

“We can say that there are thousands of North Korean IT workers who are part of this,” says Rebecca Wu of the FBI. This scenario has set off alarm bells for all the accomplices still infiltrators in companies. At the moment, Justice has seized just over 1.5 million dollars, so it is believed that the investigation is just taking its first steps.

Authorities have asked companies to “take additional proactive measures” when hiring remote workers to avoid falling victim to the North Korean fraudulent scheme, which authorities say has also spread to countries other than the United States. In this sense, they recommend that interviews via video calls become an elementary requirement.

