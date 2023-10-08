It won’t be long until the Nintendo Switch arrives. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Attention, fans of The Grinch on Nintendo Switch!

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures para Nintendo Switch

Is about The Grinch: Christmas Adventures. According to what was shared, the title will be available next October 13, 2023 in the console’s eShop and in physical format. It has now been confirmed that its official price is 39,99€ and that your download size is 1,5 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

With colorful images inspired by the original illustrations of the Dr. Seuss From the beloved story, players must embark on a quest as The Grinch to ruin The Whos’ Christmas. Accompanied by his trusty dog ​​Max, who will help you complete dastardly quests to steal all the presents, players will brave the spirit of Christmas, from merry songs to twinkling fairy lights, as they make their way through the iconic town of Who-ville.

We leave you with the first gameplay trailer:

What do you think? Are you interested in this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Fuente.