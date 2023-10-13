You have in Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

They are related to its official development, in which the youngest creatives have been key. Takashi Tezukaproducer of Super Mario Wonder, and Shiro Mourigame director, spoke with Game Informer about how the new team members at Nintendo have contributed to the ongoing design process.

Tezuka highlighted that New team members bring fresh ideas that older developers may not have considered before. The Super Mario Wonder team is made up of both veterans and new members, with the latter challenging the veterans when they disagree with something.

This approach merges experience with new perspectives, which enriches the creative process according to the developers of Super Mario Bros Wonder. “We never, ever ignore the feedback we receive from our new staff members,” says Tezuka. “And when I present an idea myself, they’re actually quite honest in saying, ‘Yeah, I don’t like that,’ or ‘I like that.’ “I think the environment we have is really beneficial.”

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

Via.