One of the surprises of Xbox Partner Preview came from Konami, as the company gave us another look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of Hideo Kojima’s legendary title. The trailer will satisfy fans of the saga, because it revealed what the remake will look like.

As you can see below, the environments, the character models and every detail of the settings look very attractive. This is possible because the title will take advantage of the full potential of Unreal Engine 5, the most recent version of the Epic Games engine.

Fans will surely feel some nostalgia watching the video, as it shows Snake exploring various jungle environments, interacting with animals, and defeating some enemies in stealth. Below you can see the video:

