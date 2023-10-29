This is what would happen if Eevee merged with Dracula in Pokémon.

Eevee would look great if it had its own dragon-type evolution

Join the conversation

Eevee is one of the most popular and versatile Pokémon that exists in the franchise, being one of the few in have several branches of evolution. His ability to evolve into different forms depending on various factors makes him a very special creature loved by fans, so much so that many they identify with him in video games and Pokémon anime. However, there is one evolution that Eevee has not yet achieved and that is the dragon type.

Considering this, in this article we explore a possible Eevee dragon type evolution created by a fan who has been inspired by the famous character of Dracula. The result has been spectacular due to the high quality of illustration and representation of the character. In the following information, we show you how Eevee has turned out in this style.

An artist creates an illustration to make the evolution of dragon-type Eevee possible

Eevee is a Pokémon that can surprise anyone and it’s not hard to see why. This small normal type Pokémon has the ability to evolve into different types, although it all depends on the objects you use, the environment you are in or the bond you have with your trainer. These forms, also known as “Eeveelutions”, have very interesting designs that differ from each other. Until now, There are eight official Eeveelutionsbut it seems that they are not enough because many followers wait for more to be added in the futureespecially for some types that are not yet represented, such as the dragon type.

Dragon-type Pokémon usually have a majestic and imposing appearance, while featuring some of the most legendary and iconic creatures in the saga. Therefore, it is not surprising that many fans dream of seeing a dragon-type Eeveelution one day, so they experiment by creating possible alternatives, just as Reddit user harmonia_region has done.

#059 DRACULEON. The Ancient Fakemon

byu/harmonia_region infakemon

The artist in question has shared his impressive Dracula inspired design, the famous vampire of literature and cinema. His Eeveelution It’s called “Draculeon” and combines elements of the Dracula myth with the characteristic features of the Pokémon, thus making it one of the best evolutions of Eevee that have been seen so far.

The illustration stands out because the creature has a dark gray fur and dark green skin. At the same time, it incorporates membranous wings and a dragon-shaped tail with fur at the end, although with certain similarities to the horror character. Furthermore, the artist added hypnotic yellow eyes with which he could perhaps control the minds of his enemies. According to its creator, Draculeon is an ancient Fakemon, that is, a Pokémon invented by fans that belongs to a bygone era. As for the name, it makes sense, since it could come from the Romanian word “Devil”meaning “dragon” and from the suffix “eon”, which is shared by all known Eeveelutions.

This design has received lots of praise from the community of Pokémon due to its originality, its consistency with the style of the franchise and its attention to detail. Some have even suggested possible stats, skills and moves for Draculeonimagining what it would be like to use it in combat.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that we will see an Eevee evolution of official dragon type in the future. The last time a new one was introduced was in the sixth generation, with Sylveon and, since then, we have not had any news about it. Therefore, there is no clear pattern that determines when or how new evolutions of Eevee are added in the franchise. However, that It doesn’t mean we should lose hope.. Meanwhile, we can continue enjoying the incredible creations of the followers that demonstrate the love and passion they feel for this universe.

Join the conversation