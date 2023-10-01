Although it has managed to leave us wanting to see more Rajoy quotes in Dragon Ball.

Mariano Rajoy left us a legacy of legendary phrases, some of which we can now see in Dragon Ball.

Join the conversation

Dragon Ball is one of the most important IPs that exist in any medium. Most of the series produced from this franchise have managed to position themselves as some of the best anime in history, and the other products, such as movies or video games, have not been left behind, managing to have a more than surprising fan base. Curiously, this user base is one of the most imaginative that we can find in general, and in the absence of much content about their favorite IP, beyond the Dragon Ball Super movies and manga, They usually use their imagination to surprise us in very varied ways..

In this specific case, a TikTok user has posted a videowhich you can see below, which allows us to get an idea of ​​what Dragon Ball would be like with phrases from Mario Rajoy, former president of the Spanish government, and the truth is that it has managed to make us laugh out loud.

@mrkuote Dragon Ball but with a tongue twister from Rajoy. Frieza’s phrases are original to the anime. #humor #anime #dragonball #dubbing #españa #goku #rajoy #memeball ♬ sonido original – MrKuote

As you well know, Mariano Rajoy is known for having left us many memorable phrases, which are even part of popular culture, which is why these types of montages are often made. Even so, until now we had not seen what it would be like in the case of Dragon Ball, and we can really say that the video is very successful.

Of course, and although it probably doesn’t need to be clarified, This is not a mockery towards the aforementioned Spanish politicianbut rather it is part of the collective imagination, especially if we talk about memes and comic videos.

Dragon Ball hits with everything

It is quite curious that we say this using the aforementioned video to demonstrate it, but Dragon Ball really goes with everything. It is such a diverse and recognizable franchise that you can make many very interesting videos with it, and the truth is that we would like to see more examples of what this series would be like with phrases from Mariano Rajoy, and even with those of other figures who have left us a similar legacy.

Let’s hope that these same users, after going viral with their video, reaching even other social networks, decide to continue, because To tell the truth, we haven’t laughed so much in a while..

Join the conversation