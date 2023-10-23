If you are in a leadership position at work, whether you are the head of a company or you are leading a team, it is very likely that from time to time you will encounter somewhat complex and quite tense situations for whatever reason.

It is precisely in moments like these when your true leadership ability is put to the test. How would you react in the eye of the storm?

The truth is that it seems that in the business and leadership world, there is a great skill that distinguishes great leaders from those who do not. It all lies in your ability to face stressful situations using emotional intelligence.

When things are red hot, thinking clearly and making decisions with your head becomes almost impossible. However, this is where a concept that some leaders have adopted comes into play: the 10 second rule. This rule is based on a simple but effective idea that can change the way you deal with extreme situations with other people.

The 10-second rule and the power of pauses on the emotional intelligence of leaders

Imagine a conversation that begins to take on a rather tense tone. It could be a discussion about an important decision, frustration within the work team, or simply a personal disagreement.

Often in these situations, emotions take control and impulsive responses take over the conversation. This can lead, as explained by Inc, to what is known as the “crazy cycle”, a spiral of emotional responses and offenses that take the conversation away from the topic that really matters.

So what is the 10 second rule? Any time you find yourself in a stressful situation, especially when the tension starts to rise, take a 10-second pause before responding. During that brief moment, evaluate what is really happening and, most importantly, remember your goal in the situation..

Although it is true that this pause seems too brief, the truth is that it helps to completely change the dynamic that the conversation was taking. Because? Basically, the other person is faced with a very strange silence, and it is often difficult to continue arguing with someone who is not responding.