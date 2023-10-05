During the ongoing antitrust trial against Google, massive manipulation of search results has been uncovered that seeks to increase its revenue at the expense of worse results for users.

In the context of the antitrust case that Google is facing, revelations that The Wired wanted to show about the company’s practices regarding the manipulation of search results to increase its profits at the expense of the quality of users’ results.

Until now, witnesses in the case had hinted at Google’s efforts to maximize its revenue. They had mentioned a highly confidential project called “Project Mercury” and had shared emails that reflected the company’s concern about the decline in searches that trigger ads, a vital source of income for this big technology.

However, The most shocking and far-reaching thing for everyone was the revelation of an internal Google slide that was related to changes in its search algorithm.

This slide reveals what is called “semantic matching” in Google’s SERP algorithm, which, as you know, is the most used search engine in the world. Semantic matching means that when a user enters a query in Google Chrome, the algorithm can incorporate synonyms and related phrases to give you more accurate and relevant results.

However, this is not really the case and what this slide reveals is that Google goes further and modifies user queries to generate results that are more lucrative from a business perspective. That is, it does not want to benefit your results, but rather to obtain greater economic benefit at your expense.

To better understand this practice, The Wired leaves an example that clarifies this whole issue: if a user searches for “children’s clothing”, Google could silently transform that query into “NIKOLAI brand children’s clothing”, replacing the original query with one that will generate more revenue for the company and will show results that the user was literally not looking for.

Worst of all, it has been discovered that This query manipulation is done on a staggering scale, possibly billions of times a day, across a wide variety of topics..

Google manipulates search results to maximize its profits

The reason behind this strategy is clear: the results of the last modified query tend to be oriented towards purchases, which increases the chances of users clicking on ads and therefore profits.

Additionally, this query will automatically generate keyword ads placed on the search engine results page by other companies, which pay Google each time a user clicks on those ads. In summary, This practice guarantees a constant flow of income for Google.

As if that were not enough and even if you think that this is harmless and just annoying, comment that this is not the case, since it affects both users and advertisers quite negatively.

Search results are compromised in terms of quality and relevance, which can be a real drag for users looking for accurate and useful information. On the other hand, advertisers incur higher costs due to having to carry out these practices.

Despite the company’s supposed and already somewhat disingenuous efforts to defend its “contract with users” and its “honest results policy” and its huge online community, Users are clearly going to question – from now on – the Google search results they are getting.

Ultimately, given that Google dominates more than 90% of the search engine market, these manipulations can cause this company to lose a large part of its users who, finally, could decide to use other, more reliable and secure search engines—or at least. less with results adjusted to your searches.