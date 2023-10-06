Ahsoka’s ending is now available on Disney +, leaving us with a lot of nods to different moments in the Star Wars imagination

Ahsoka has felt like a continuation of the fourth season of Star Wars: rebels, with its protagonists returning in live action to accompany Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, at the end of the series Ezra pays a special tribute to one of the great absentees Kanan Jarrus, Ezra’s Jedi master who fell in the fourth season of the series animated. The following article contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 8, “The Jedi, the Witch and the Warlord.”

Ezra’s return to the Star Wars universe

Ahsoka introduced the return of Ezra Bridger to the Star Wars galaxy. Ezra was introduced as the young protagonist of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which concluded with him disappearing beyond the reach of the known galaxy. Ahsoka resumed her search for Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn, uniting Ezra’s former allies Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren. When the search for him came to an end in a distant galaxy on the planet Peridea, it was revealed that Ezra was still exactly the Jedi he once was, and the season finale included a touching tribute to his Jedi master.

Over the course of Star Wars Rebels, Ezra was trained in the ways of the Force by Kanan Jarrus. Formerly known as Caleb Dume, Kanan was the padawan of Jedi Master Depa Billaba. Caleb survived Order 66, after seeing his teacher murdered by the Clone Troopers, the young Padawan fled, changed his name and eventually found himself forming the rebel cell known as the Specters alongside Hera Syndulla. The Wraiths operated primarily from the planet Lothal, where they encountered Ezra and discovered his communion with the Force. Finding a new purpose with the Wraith, Ezra joined the band of Rebels and became Kanan’s Padawan. Now, on Ahsoka, Ezra has paid tribute to Kanan with his new lightsaber.

Ezra Bridger’s new lightsaber

In episode 7 of Ahsoka, Ezra refused to accept his old lightsaber from Sabine, telling her that the weapon was now his and that he would rely on the Force to help him in battle. However, as he prepared to face Thrawn’s legions of Night Troopers in episode 8, Ezra found himself in need of a weapon. Fortunately, Ahsoka was now traveling with Huyang, the Jedi Order’s former lightsaber architect. It was revealed that Huyang’s remaining supply of lightsaber components had been safely stored on Ahsoka’s T-6 shuttle, where Ezra built his new lightsaber.

Ezra’s final lightsaber is the third one he is seen wielding. In season 1 of Star Wars Rebels, he built his first, less conventional lightsaber, incorporating a blaster function into the hilt. While this dual-purpose weapon proved useful on several occasions, his departure from Jedi tradition was indicative of Ezra’s naivety and more reckless nature during the early stages of his training. After Darth Vader destroyed this weapon during a duel on Malachor, Ezra constructed his second and more traditional lightsaber: the green-bladed weapon that he would later pass on to Sabine, who modified the lightsaber to make it her own.

The construction of Ezra’s third lightsaber on Ahsoka marks the first time he is seen building one of the weapons. He built the first one just off-screen while the rest of the ghost team waited for him. His second saber was built between the end of season 2 of Rebels and the beginning of season 3. Huyang, who has long trained Jedi in the art of constructing lightsabers, evidently felt uncomfortable with the shape of build Ezra’s new saber. However, upon learning that Ezra’s master was Kanan Jarrus, Huyang helped Ezra pay homage to his master through his final lightsaber.

Ezra models his lightsaber after Kanan Jarrus

Kanan Jarrus’ lightsaber, as seen in Star Wars Rebels, was distinctive in its design. To avoid detection by the Empire, Kanan could split his lightsaber into parts, allowing him to wear the emitter and handle separately on his belt. The blade emitter on Kanan’s lightsaber greatly contributed to the unique look of the weapon. It featured an elongated shroud and a circular tsuba-style handguard, evoking the original samurai influences behind the Jedi.

After learning that Ezra was Kanan’s apprentice, Huyang offered Ezra an emitter almost identical to the one used by Kanan in his own lightsaber. The emitter’s unique design made it instantly recognizable on Ahsoka, despite being only a small part of the full lightsaber and not having appeared in live-action before. Huyang told Ezra that he had two such emitters, one that he had given to Kanan and the other that he had kept in case Kanan ever needed a replacement, although now he felt it was only right that Ezra had it. .

Interestingly, before being offered this final component, Ezra had rejected another emitter offered by Huyang, telling the droid, “The blade emitter is too narrow,” an apparent jab at criticism of the narrow blades of Huyang’s lightsabers. Star Wars Rebels.

When Ezra finally completed and ignited his new lightsaber, a blue blade was revealed. While Ezra’s previous lightsaber was green, this change reflects a closer connection to Kanan Jarrus, who gave his life to save his fellow rebels shortly before Ezra was stranded on Peridea. Kanan’s lightsaber also had a blue blade, so Ezra’s new weapon appears to be largely channeling the influence of his master. Given Ahsoka’s focus on the master/apprentice dynamic, it’s no surprise that Ezra was seen using the construction of his new lightsaber as an opportunity to reaffirm his connection to her own master.

What did you think of this tribute? You have now completed the entire Ahsoka series on Disney +.