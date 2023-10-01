Although there will be a series of limits when it comes to being able to react with emojis to different email messages in Gmail, and we will explain them to you.

For some time we have been reporting that Gmail is preparing the possibility that the user can react to messages using a emojia feature that other competing email applications such as Outlook are already using.

Although until now it was only known that Google was working on this new functionality, now thanks to engineer TheSpAndroid we already know how it works, how we can react to messages and the limits that exist.

Once you have the feature implemented, you should see a smiley icon just to the right of your email, or just before the three-dot menu.

When you click on it, information about this tool will be displayed, where you will be told that thanks to emojis you can respond quickly and add your personality.

The five predefined emoji will appear first, which could also be the emojis that you have used the most, and then a + button with which you can open the menu of all the emojis and react with any of them.

There are three places where you can react to the email: the emoji button just before the three dots menu, the add reaction option in the three dots menu, and then there is an emoji button on the right side of the email options. reply and reply to all.

But with these limitations

TheSpAndroid

But as we said, there are a number of limitations. For example, if you receive an email through BCC you will not be able to react with an emoji.

You also won’t be able to react with an emoji to an encrypted message, nor will you be able to react to a large group, like those emails sent to many people.

There will also be limitations when it comes to being able to react with an emoji a certain number of times, and on the other hand, you cannot add more than 20 reactions to the message and with a limit of 50 to the entire email.

At the moment it is only in the preliminary phase, and not all beta users are enjoying the emoji functionality, so there are still a few weeks until it is available in a stable version in Gmail applications, although presumably it will also come to desktop .