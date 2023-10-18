Ginger is in fashion. Every day it is more common to find all kinds of recipes, supplements and even diets that have it as their protagonist, especially among the population most passionate about sports and nutrition.

Its use, however, is by no means something new. Since ancient times there has been more than proven evidence that Many ancient cultures used it not so much as food but as a remedy for countless ailments.

A tradition that little by little has been resurrected in the West, and that also seems to convince experts around the world.

But the big question that many people ask is: what does science think about it? In the world full of information in which we live, not always everything that is said about any product ends up adjusting to reality. Is ginger really as miraculous as some say? Should we all include it in our diet?

Proven qualities of ginger

One of the most significant characteristics of ginger is undoubtedly its particular flavor. Something that has traditionally distanced it from the cuisine of many places in the world, but which has now managed to adapt to the most modern trends. Ginger has a strong taste, halfway between sweet and spicy.not suitable for all types of palates, especially in large quantities.

But its nature has a very simple explanation, which has traditionally given this root some truly remarkable healing properties. For a start, It largely contains fiber, magnesium, iron and vitamins B3 and B6.

Its large number of compounds, on the other hand, have allowed ginger, especially in Asia, often taken as an infusion, to be prescribed for practically everything. And that is where it is convenient to put the magnifying glass, to know which medicinal aspects are really true and which, at least a priori, belong more to the field of popular imagination.

Why is it good to include ginger in your diet?

Today, there are different benefits of consuming ginger that, according to specialists around the world, are absolutely true to reality, and that improve the health of those who take it. Especially when used fresh. They are the following:

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant

As many reports have shown, ginger can be a good ally when it comes to aging healthily, due to its antioxidant qualities. This is mainly due to the fact that Its natural properties combat cellular damage. In the same way, it also reduces pain and inflammation of various pathologies such as arthritis.

Anti-bacterial

On the other hand, ginger has also proven to be effective against some types of bacteria, for example those that affect oral health. That is can be considered a remedy against conditions such as gingivitis. Its use is also recommended after undergoing surgery.

Gastrointestinal upset

Thanks to its fiber content, beyond other properties, many experts point out that one of the advantages of including ginger in the diet is relieve gastrointestinal discomfort caused by gasesbloating or stomach pain. It has also been shown to be effective in helping with nausea caused by different pathologies.

Anticancer

One of the aspects that has most puzzled scientists, however, has had to do with the anti-cancer properties of ginger. Although it is a delicate topic, some studies suggest that including ginger in the diet could help in the prevention of some types of cancer. A matter that specialists continue to take very seriously.

With all these contributions on the table, what is clear is that everything seems to indicate that the benefits of this root are beyond any doubt. A supplement that can be healthy for everyone, and that can be purchased in any supermarket, whether fresh or ground.