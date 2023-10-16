Even though the Amazon app store for your Fire TV allows you to choose from a wide variety of apps, the truth is that not all of the apps you want to install may always be available. Luckily, there is a little trick you can use. download other applications from outside the official store. And it’s simpler than you think.

As with mobile phones, Fire TV Stick They also allow you to install any application, even if it is not in the Amazon store. As? Very easy. A particular function of these devices must be activated so that they can be downloaded from other sources and thus be able to have more than one alternative in case, for any reason, they are not available in the official store.

Download external apps to your Fire TV Stick

When installing an app, you will not always be lucky enough to have it available in the official Amazon store. Luckily, there is an alternative that will also allow you to download an application if you cannot find it in the app store. Although, in this case, you will need to have your smartphone on hand to carry out this process, which will only take a few minutes.

Therefore, the first thing you have to do is install the Send to file app on your mobile. In this case, it is available for Android phones. And once you have it on your smartphone, you have to configure the Fire TV Stick:

Turn on your Amazon Fire TV. Access your account, if you are not already logged in. Tap on the settings icon. Enter the ‘tabMi Fire TV‘. Once you’re in, tap ‘About’ and then Press ‘Fire TV Stick’ up to seven times in a row (or whatever model you have). At that point, the developer section within the ‘My Fire TV’ menu will be activated. Enter and activate the function ‘Install unknown apps‘.

When you have completed this entire series of steps, you will be closer to installing any application. You just have to make sure that both your phone and the Amazon device are connected to the same WiFi network (with the same band).

Now you have to enter the Send to file application and tap ‘Send’ so that it can be sent to the Amazon device. Of course, you should also keep in mind that you have to use a file explorer, either the one that comes standard or an additional app. In case you choose the one that comes, go to the ‘Download‘, tap on the app you just sent and click on ‘Install app‘ (install application). On the other hand, you can also use websites with apps, which you can install from the Amazon device’s browser. Although, to do this you must also activate the ‘Install unknown apps’ function. This way, you already know the process you have to follow when you want to download an application that is not available in the official store.