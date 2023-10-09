If you have a mobile phone and 5G rate, then you’re probably wondering if you really enjoy the fastest 5th generation mobile connection. Over the years it has evolved, however, not all operators in Spain offer the same speed to their customers. Although it is something you can know quickly from your smartphone.

Even if your phone has 5G, you may not be enjoying the real benefits of this next-generation mobile connection. And everything will depend on the operator you have contracted for your mobile line. Here it is not important to know if your smartphone is compatible, but rather if you have real 5G or not.

To begin with, it must be taken into account that 5G SA is the real one, while 5G NSA depends on the 4G backbone network in Spain. For this reason, not all fifth generation connections are the same. Although you can check which one you have on your phone.

Check if you use real 5G

It will not appear in your rate, nor from the settings of your Android or iOS phone. However, there are two methods you can use, one for each operating system. In this way, you can know if you are connected to a 5G SA or 5G NSA.

If you have an Android mobile, you will have no choice but to try the NetMonster application, which you can download directly from Google Play. Once inside this app, it will tell you all about the mobile network to which you are connected from your smartphone.

You can know if you have 4G or 5G, if it is NSA or SA, in addition to the maximum speed that you can enjoy from your line. So with this alternative you can check at all times what real connection you have on your Android device.

If you have an iPhone, then you can use a particular code to enter a mode with which you can see if you have NSA or SA, as long as you have a compatible rate. To do this, you must write *3001#12345#*, then click on ‘Serving Cell Info’. Once there, this menu will give you different information, although the important one is the one that appears in Radio Access and DeploymentType, since it will tell you what the connection is and is NSA or SA.

Why does it say 5G+?

Some operators, such as Orange or Movistar, have activated it in Spain the 5G+. Basically it is a 5G SA connection, so, in that case, you would be enjoying this real mobile network and not NSA. However, not all smartphones are compatible.

In any case, with the previous methods you can find out which mobile network you usually connect to from your smartphone, whether it is 4G, 4G+ or a fifth generation mobile connection. This way you can find out whenever you want what is the mobile network that your operator offers you. Depending on one or the other, the latency, upload and download speed, battery consumption, etc. will change. So it is something that you may be interested in knowing about at any time.