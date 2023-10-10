Space races are not something new, far from it. Beyond the scientific advances that they can bring, they also represent an exercise of power on the international board. And it is clear that China has decided to step on the accelerator in this regard, consolidating its position as a superpower also in space.

The Asian giant’s agenda planned for the coming years promises to be heart-stopping, but also at the present moment Their efforts aim to take over from the United States and NASA.

Its most immediate move, in fact, will be to increase the capacity of its space station, which is scheduled to operate for the next 15 years.

China plans to grow its space station

The Chinese Academy of Space Technology has confirmed that it intends to become the main alternative outside of Earth, betting heavily on its space station named Tiangong.

If until now the base was operating with three modules from 2022, the figure is expected to double in the coming years. All this, thanks to the space station’s ability to dock without excessive efforts new elements with which to expand its capabilities.

In this way, it is also expected to improve the conditions to host more astronauts. It must be taken into account that until now there are only three people working at Tiangong.

However, it must be taken into account that the Chinese space station will continue to be inferior, at least in terms of size, to the current International Space Station (ISS) promoted by NASA. Its dimensions will barely reach just under half of what the North American base currently has.

Of course, we must also keep in mind that the latter’s days are numbered. According to NASA itself, it is estimated that Around the year 2030 the ISS will stop working and will be deorbited. Apparently, that will be when China will remain as an absolute reference.

In the opinion of experts, the “retirement” of the International Space Station should be interpreted as a law of life. On the one hand, it has already met the objectives set for it when it began its space journey in 1998; On the other hand, most of its facilities are already close to becoming obsolete, with the risks that this could entail.

Target: the Moon

China’s aerospace plans, however, will not stop there, as its objectives seek more ambitious challenges.

As confirmed by scientific representatives of the country governed by Xi Jinping, Its next projects will include reaching the south pole of the Moon on manned missions, and even establishing a base on the Moon. inhospitable satellite region.

Of course, and as much as China has insisted on its intention to collaborate internationally, its intentions have generated misgivings in the United States. The possibility of China being the first country to find frozen water outside the Earth does not seem to have pleased NASA, which is already putting all its machinery into operation to get ahead of the Asians.

The space race is, in this way, more exciting than ever, and demonstrates once again that the fight to achieve world leadership for both powers is not limited, by any means, to everything that happens within our old planet.