Cristante, Barella and Di Lorenzo to contain the England phenomenon in the Wembley match

It would be dangerous to frame England-Italy with the slogan “how to stop Bellingham”. But it cannot be denied that the attacking midfielder, playmaker or phenomenon of Ancelotti and Southgate is the strongest in the world today. And that, with all due respect to Kane, Maddison, Rice and the other big names of a decidedly over the top England team, he is enemy number one.