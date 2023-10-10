Guadalajara is one of the most expensive cities so far and the one that has had the greatest increase is its prices in terms of the goods and services it offers to the population.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (Inegi), among 55 cities, the capital of Jalisco is the one with the highest inflation since only last September it reached an increase of 5.51%, placing it in fifth place .

The cities that precede these high inflation percentages are the following: Jacona, Michoacán with inflation of 6.73%, Mérida, Yucatán with 6.63%, Campeche capital with 5.73% and Tepic, Nayarit with 5.70 percent.

However, The figures that Guadalajara maintains put it above the national average Well, at the end of September it closed with a percentage of 4.45 and thus adds ten consecutive months with inflation above the average.

Furthermore, the municipality of Tepatitlán also reaches the high figure of 5.17% in this area, which is why in the state meter, Jalisco is above the national average with a total of 5.42 percent in inflation being the national average of 4.45%.

The data also shows that the products and services that increased their price the most Throughout September in Jalisco they were the health and food care with an increase of 8.49 and 8.02 respectively.

