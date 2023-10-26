Wired Productions and Angry Demon Studio surprise us with Gori, a hack and slash that mixes tenderness, excessive gore and a lot of black humor.

It must be admitted that cats are adored by millions of people, and they are increasingly common in video games. Not only in leading roles (with examples such as Stray or Kitaria Fables), but also as luxurious supporting roles in Assassin’s Creed Mirage or Cyberpunk 2077.

But the game we will tell you about here is unlike anything seen before. It’s possible mixing tenderness with violence and gore to bourbots? Of course it does… but not this way.

Do you remember the animated series Happy Tree Friends? Well Gori: Cuddly Carnage It looks quite similar, although with a concept that is also reminiscent of Hi-Fi Rush or High on Life.

This development of Angry Demon Studio, sponsored by the publisher Wired Productions, is the wildest and cutest thing you will see today. And the best of all is that we already know its plot, characters and release window for 2024.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage tells us the story of a nice synthetic kittenwho will have to save the world with a very peculiar companion… whose design speaks for itself.

A ”skater” cat with weapons to take

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is an action-adventure game in development for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Its launch It is planned for early 2024although it still does not have a confirmed date.

We could define it as a hack and slash or 3D platform gamewhose pillars are based on music (with great rock and heavy metal songs), violence and black humor.

And all this under a friendly aesthetic, at least at first. Cat lovers will have a great time with Gori: Cuddly Carnage, because it shows us the other side of an enraged feline.

The trailer (you can see it above) presents the origin story of Gori, a synthetic cat belonging to the Ultramascota programlaunched by the company Cool-Toyz Inc.

One day, this company thought that making synthetic pets was a fantastic idea, since they would not have to be fed or bathed, nor could they die. However, greed played tricks on them, because the Ultra Pets suffered a terrible mutation.

Gori, our protagonist, is part of said program, and is discarded like a broken toy due to his ”ferocity”. Our only consolation lies in Doctor Your creator, who is missing.

Our mission, in addition to finding the doctor, is to defeat the evil adorable Army. But we will not be alone, because FRANK hoverboard (and their fearsome blades) and CH1-P They will be by our side.

This is the premise of Gori: Cuddly Carnage, an adventure as crazy as it is interesting, which will fill the screen with blood, viscera and tender moments with this cute kitten.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is in development by Angry Demon Studio and Wired Productions, with a release planned for early 2024 in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC (Steam). Here you can enter its file on Steam, and you can now add it to the wish list.