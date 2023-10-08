Director Ridley Scott reveals very interesting details about Denzel Washington’s role in the movie Gladiator 2.

Denzel Washington, a film icon, is part of the cast of the highly anticipated Gladiator 2, directed by the renowned Ridley Scott. In a recent interview with TFM, the director shared revealing details about the role he has reserved for the actor.

According to Ridley Scott, Denzel Washington will play a gladiator who has bravely fought for his freedom in bloody confrontations in the arena. In the Gladiator universe, some gladiators had the opportunity to obtain their freedom in exchange for their survival, and that was the agreement that marked the destiny of this new character.

The director revealed more details.

“As for Denzel’s character, there were gladiator deals that could earn their freedom if they stayed alive. That was the deal. So we delved into that. Where did he come from? How did they take him away? They branded him and registered him with a mark on his chest as a slave. “That’s how he comes into the story.”

Denzel Washington

This character, who was once a slave and has marks on his chest to prove it, has a deep resentment towards those who kept him in captivity. So that will probably be his motivation for helping Paul Mescal’s Lucius.

The original 2000 film, starring Russell Crowe, focused on the gladiators’ fight to regain their freedom in an ancient Rome full of intrigue and betrayal. The sequel will explore a different perspective by focusing on Commodus’ nephew, who was inspired by Crowe’s Maximus character in the original film.

The cast of Gladiator 2 features more talented actors such as Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Matt Lucas, Fred Hechinger, Peter Mensah and May Calamawy.

For now, filming is still on hold but there is good news that when they resume they will be close to finishing. So the release date of November 22, 2024 will probably not change.