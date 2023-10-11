loading…

The great war between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Wednesday (11/10/2023). Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The great war between Israel and Hamas lasted five days on Wednesday (11/10/2023). This latest conflict began when the Palestinian resistance group launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, last Saturday.

Hamas’ spectacular offensive began with thousands of rockets firing in a matter of minutes, most of which failed to intercept the Iron Dome missile defense system. A moment later, thousands of the group’s militia entered cities in southern Israel, opened fire, occupied military camps, and kidnapped hundreds of people, including Israeli soldiers.

In response, Israel declared war by bombarding the Gaza Strip. The Zionist military named its operation Operation Iron Sword. A total of thousands of people have died on both sides and there is no sign that the war will stop soon.

This is a summary of information on the fifth day of the Israel-Hamas war, quoted from Middle East Eye:

1. At least 1,055 Palestinians have been killed, with around 5,184 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

2. At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, with more than 2,700 injured, according to an Israeli military spokesman.

3. Israel has fired long-range missiles at Gaza over the past few days, according to local media reports.

4. Israel’s Minister of National Security announced that “Operation Guardian of the Walls 2” was underway, and that every resident of the Israeli city of Sderot would be able to carry a weapon.

5. Lebanese Hezbollah confirmed a missile attack on an Israeli army post near the Lebanese border. The group claimed the attack could cause a large number of casualties.

6. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 60% of the injured were children and the elderly.