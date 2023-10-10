We have good news for all the players who have always sought to create their own dungeon in the purest style of The Legend of Zelda, since it has just been announced that Super Dungeon Designer will arrive very soon on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

It’s time to create your own dungeon

As you surely know, Nintendo was responsible for turning the dream into reality of many players who wanted to create their own levels in the Mushroom Kingdom, all with games like Super Mario Maker and Super Mario Maker 2.

Now, Squish Studios wants to do something similar but with a project inspired by the classic The Legend of Zelda and worth trying, where users will be able to create their own dungeons.

Here you can see its trailer:

As you could see, Super Dungeon Designer is a kind of “Zelda Maker” that is reminiscent of the first games of the popular Nintendo saga and that is about to test the creativity of the players.

It is worth mentioning that the title will allow you to create multiple rooms in various sizes while you build your dungeon just the way you want it. In addition, its developers promise that it will have an easy-to-use user interface with the typical “drag and drop” that will make everything more fun.

Finally, you will also have the possibility of leveling up your creations and even playing in other users’ dungeons, something that will make the experience interesting at any time.

Super Dungeon Designer will arrive on PC, through Steam, on November 3, and on Nintendo Switch on a date yet to be confirmed later this year.

What do you think of this proposal? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

