Party and cake, because the Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary. What does that have to do with cars? Nothing remotely, or so you would think. Hyundai is an official partner of Disney in the US, so it goes without saying that they will come up with a promotional model to celebrate the anniversary.

Just the rims, please

So meet the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinium Edition, and especially its Mickey Mouse rims. For example, the regular slippers of the electric Hyundai are replaced by 20-inch ones with mouse ears depicted in them, and even without that reference you could call the rims quite handsome. Inside, you are welcomed by a Disney starter screen when you start the Ioniq 5, and you will find Disney logos stamped into the headrests and the central armrest, among other things. Finally, the bodywork has a matte gold paint finish, because everyone loves matte gold paint.

Hyundai will build 1,000 units of this Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinium Edition, but there is no mention of European plans for the time being. There is therefore little chance that this special edition will be sold outside the US, because it is specifically the American Hyundai importer that has tied up with Disney. However, we secretly hope that they will also market those rims separately afterwards… This will save you some import costs if you really want a Disney-inspired Hyundai Ioniq 5 in your driveway.