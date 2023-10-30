Although it has been talked about for a couple of weeks in circles of fans of indie and horror video games, it is now that the popularity of ‘Don’t Scream‘ Has exploded. It is a very modest game, but it is gaining an unusual expectation. Its only two authors they were talking a few days ago on social networks that 110,000 people had added it to their wishlists on Steam.

There is only one rule for this game: don’t scream. You have to wander through a forest where you are going to witness paranormal phenomena and where you are going to stumble upon inexplicable and very unpleasant events. And you can’t scream. Of course, it’s very easy to cheat by simply not plugging in your PC’s microphone, but the full experience, according to the developers, is obtained with the microphone plugged in and playing completely in the dark and with headphones.

The combined use of Unreal Engine 5 and the video camera aesthetic that is inevitably reminiscent of ‘The Blair Witch Project’ provide the game with a hyper-realistic visual finish that will delight fans of the interactive horror genre. The dirty, grainy texture of 90s domestic cameras injects a priceless oppressive atmosphere into our wanderings through the woods.

Of course, the game is still in Early Access and It lasts just 18 short (but very intense) minutes. The developers promise the complete game for the first quarter of 2024, adding all the feedback they obtain from players in this initial phase. According to them, the definitive version will have more elaborate scares, deeper lore, new missions, translation into different languages, more areas in the forest to explore and better performance.

In Xataka | ‘PT’: The best horror video game in history is a demo and lasts only a few hours