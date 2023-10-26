If you have large hands and the Joy-Con seem uncomfortable, the HORI Split Pad Pro is the solution.

The HORI Split Pad Pro controller is officially licensed by Nintendo

HORI has many controllers for Nintendo Switch, one of them being the HORIPAD Split Pad Pro. Well, this controller once again has a great discount on Amazon. If you usually play in portable mode and the Joy-Con do not seem very comfortable for long gaming sessions, here you have an alternative that will not disappoint you. What’s more, the reviews are very positive and it has a score of 4.5 stars out of 5.

Now you can buy the HORIPAD Split Pad Pro for only 29.99 euros on Amazon (40% discount). It is a great deal if we take into account that it usually has a recommended price of 49.99 euros. Therefore, we are talking about 20 euros less. In addition, it is an officially licensed Nintendo controller, so the Nintendo Switch is fully compatible.

HORI Split Pad Pro (Blue)

The HORI Split Pad Pro is a controller for Nintendo Switch that has It is designed for use in portable mode, although they sell an adapter that turns it into a standard controller so that it is possible to play in television mode. That said, this controller offers a number of advantages over the Joy-Con. One of the main ones is its greater comfort. The sticks, buttons, and D-pad are larger than those on the Joy-Con, making them easier to use for people with large hands.

Another advantage of the HORI Split Pad Pro is its better ergonomics, which allows it to be held in a more natural and comfortable way. This is very important when playing titles with a lot of action. This command also includes a number of additional functions, such as two programmable rear buttons and a turbo mode (5, 10 and 20 presses per second). The buttons on the back can be assigned to any function, allowing players to customize their gaming experience. Turbo mode is very good for performing the same action at high speed.

In conclusion, the HORI Split Pad Pro is an excellent option for players who play in portable mode. Now, it is worth remembering that it does not have HD vibration, accelerometer, gyroscope, infrared motion camera and nor NFC. In this sense it is more basic than the Joy-Con, but it must also be taken into account that it costs much less. The controls that come with the console have a recommended price of 79.99 euros.

