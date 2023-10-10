Looking for a premium TV is not easy. The good thing is that with the Amazon Fall Prime Deals Now you are lucky to find great deals in their online store. As is the case with this 55-inch Smart TV from Samsung, which drops almost 50% and remains at its best price. So, if you were interested in getting a new smart TV, it might be good for you to take a look at this discount.

Amazon Prime customers can take advantage of October 10 and 11, 2023 to find all kinds of offers. Today, for example, we bring you this Samsung 55Q77C with 55 inches, QLED screen and 4K quality at a minimum price. And it has never been as discounted as it is right now.

If you want to set up your own home theater, this high-end smart TV has everything. Although, you can combine this high-quality TV with this Samsung sound bar with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X to enjoy your favorite series and movies like never before. In addition to the fact that it also has a discount of €139 for the Prime Offers.

Premium TV with QLED panel

This 55-inch Samsung Smart TV has a slim design that gives more prominence to its QLED screen with 4K quality. And the idea of ​​the South Korean firm is that you focus completely on the panel. So it has extremely thin frames.

As for the characteristics of its screen, it has a panel with QLED technology, Dual LED backlighting and a Quantum 4K image processor. So it is perfect so you can watch your movies or series in the best possible quality. In addition to the fact that this smart TV is completely compatible with formats HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

In addition to all of the above, this smart TV is compatible with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and includes 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. And we must not forget to mention that it has a bowl of refresh rate up to 120 Hz and includes HDR10+ specialized in gaming, ideal for all those users who want to enjoy their latest generation consoles to the fullest.

Samsung TV at minimum price

It is clear that this High-end Samsung Smart TV it has everything. Ideal for all those users who not only want to watch movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max… also for those who play video games on the latest generation consoles.

And it should be mentioned that it has 3D surround sound thanks to its Object Tracking Sound Lite technology. In addition to the fact that it also has the Q-Symphony technology. With this you can enjoy the sound from your TV speakers and your sound bar at the same time without either being canceled. Therefore, a greater audiovisual experience is created.

This premium Samsung model normally costs you €1,299. However, with this Amazon Prime offer you get almost half of it. And it is that Its price drops to €699.99. Although, remember that to take advantage of these two days of online store promotion you have to be a Prime customer. In addition, you have a 30-day free trial, so you have the perfect opportunity to debut a high-end TV at the best price and try all the benefits of Amazon’s exclusive service.

Don't miss a single Amazon Fall Prime Day deal.