Recent rumors speak of a hidden feature in the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware vital to its life and success: NVIDIA’s OFA.

Nintendo has not yet presented Switch 2 to the world, but rumors and leaks make it increasingly clear that, in addition to being a hybrid console successor to Nintendo Switch, it’s going to have some pretty amazing hardware. One of the keys to the new Nintendo console is its central chip, the NVIDIA Tegra T239 known as Drakeand that has a feature unknown that could be one of the keys to its success.

Numerous developers have talked about this chip, which is the heart and brain of the new platform. Its existence was leaked following an attack on NVIDIA, and has been confirmed thanks to linux updates and other voices that have spoken about it. Now, thanks to the Famiboards forums, it has been discovered that the Drake chip has a GPU with a design very similar to the mid-range of the NVIDIA RTX 30which use the architecture Ampere.

One of the key aspects of these cards are the OFA (Optical Flow Accelerator), special hardware that is responsible for analyze consecutive frames to improve the results of the solutions offered by NVIDIA DLSS technology. The most important thing about this is not that it opens the door to solutions like NVIDIA DLSS 3.1 or functions of DLSS 3.5as the latest leaks say, is what it means for the future.

NVIDIA could improve Switch 2 after its launch

With the implementation of this type of components in Nintendo Switch 2, and with hardware whose base is very similar to that of the graphics cards on the market, the new console could continue to improve your performance over the yearssince you could continue using the best ones that NVIDIA launches soon.

This Switch 2 hidden feature, which would allow it to add new functions to improve its capabilities when rendering, would give it a great advantage over the competition, and could be not only the key to its success, but also to its longevity. Yeah NVIDIA continues to launch solutions that can be applied to the 30 range of their cards, or even slightly higher models, too could be implemented in the successor to Nintendo Switch.

Although all this is part of the rumor mill surrounding the new generation Switch, data on its main hardware has been circulating online for some time, and the results it shows, according to leaks from Gamescom, are very promising. Will Nintendo take more advantage of the alliance with NVIDIA on its new console? Will this make things easier to receive more ambitious third-party games? It seems so, although we will have to wait to know for sure.

Fuente