After having been crowned in ten duels throughout these weeks, Alberto has not managed to overcome his eleventh confrontation against Claribel in the hobby category. The voice actor got stuck in the last seconds and that sealed his end in the game.

Claribel jumped for joy when she discovered that she would inherit 37 squares on the board, but she couldn’t help but approach Alberto to give him a hug. “Very happy that you took it, really. Defend me well,” the voice actor told him.

Manel Fuentes has reviewed everything that Alberto has achieved in the program and all his colleagues have applauded him to give him the farewell he deserved. Without a doubt, his streak is going to be very difficult to overcome!

“I have enjoyed it like a child. It’s been a while since I’ve had this happen to me and it’s made me really want to move forward,” Alberto wanted to emphasize before leaving the set. We’ll miss you very much!