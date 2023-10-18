Famitsu is one of the most important publications in Japan. There are millions of users who choose this site as a source of information for many news items, and especially for analysis or criticism of different video games.. And the truth is that the latest reviews They have gone viral on networks.

The Japanese media has received a latest magazine edition from Weekly Famitsu, and its subscribers have been able to see, among other things, the reviews of several important titless that have transcended these days. Super Mario Wonder has been one of the games chosen to review:

Super Mario Wonder’s grades have reached scores of 10,9,9 and 8. Four reviews that have given it a very good rating note to Nintendo titlereaching a total average score of 36/40. Likewise, the new Spider-Man 2 game for PS5 has been reviewed. The title has reached a total score of 38/40, surpassing Nintendo’s work by two points according to the Japanese magazine.

Here are all the reviews for Weekly Famitsu issue 1820:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – 10,10,9,9 (38/40)

Super Mario Bros. Wonderr (Switch) – 9,10,9,8 (36/40)

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8,8,8,7 (31/40)

Lost Eidolons (PS5) – 8/8/8/8 (32/40)

Yumeiro Yuram (PS4, Switch) – 7,7,8,6 (28/40)

