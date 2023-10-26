It seems that Detective Pikachu: The Return has lost the lead with the premiere of Super Mario Bros Wonder! Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not regained the first position. One more week, we bring you the sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As you can see, this Nintendo Switch title has debuted at the top, although the debut of Sonic Superstars also stands out. Nintendo Switch OLED, for its part, remains in first position.

We leave you with the lists:

This week’s game sales

(NSW) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 668,634 (Nuevo)

(PS5) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 77,348 (Nuevo)

(NSW) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 10,554 (54,264)

(NSW) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,208 (922,606)

(NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,305 (5,520,260)

(NSW) Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,260 (5,163,082)

(NSW) Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,923 (3,291,621)

(NSW) Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 4,718 (106,605)

(NSW) Sonic Superstars (SEGA, 10/17/23) – 4,128 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,615 (5,308,529)

This week’s console sales (total console sales)

Switch OLED Model – 51,931 (5,884,584)

PlayStation 5 – 8,164 (3,928,515)

Switch – 5,050 (19,576,467)

Switch Lite – 5,269 (5,527,830)

Xbox Series X – 2,585 (226,995)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,680 (589,721)

PlayStation 4 – 1,437 (7,902,387)

Xbox Series S – 163 (289,901)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,192,535)

What do you think of these tops from Japan? You can leave it below in the comments.

