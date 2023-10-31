Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Flooded – November 9, 2023 – $12.99 / €12.99 (15% discount until November 30 and if you have a featured game from Forever Entertainment you can get it with a 50% discount)

Water levels have suddenly risen around the world and all the solid land left on our planet’s surface is shrinking extremely rapidly. Together with a group of miners, you are surprised by the rising water level and your only objective, for now, is to find safe ground.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Xuan-Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains will be released on December 8 for $14.99 / €14.99.

Additionally, Roots of Pacha will be released on November 28, 2023 for $24.99 / €22.99 / £19.99.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.