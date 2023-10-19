For three years we have refreshed our online and offline inboxes every day to see if it is already there. Today the day has finally arrived. In 2020 we heard that a Dutchman was working to get a Koenigsegg Jesko on yellow plates. Now he is here and it turns out that the wait has definitely paid off. This is the first Koenigsegg Jesko Attack in the Netherlands.

When we first heard about the Dutch Jesko, its paint was described as ‘very faint colours’. If that was already this green color then, we do not agree with our source. What a shade and how good it looks in combination with the carbon fiber and the white accents. By the way, it is not known what was paid for the first Koenigsegg Jesko in the Netherlands, but prices start around three million euros without taxes.

Koenigsesgg tells Top Gear Netherlands what the #006 sticker on the rear wing means. It indicates that this is the sixth Jesko ever built. A total of 125 Jeskos will be built. More copies have already been delivered, but there were no photos of the car yet. The car brand also announces what special packages are available on the Dutch Jesko.

Specifications of the Dutch Jesko

This Koenigsegg not only got a great green color, but also special badges, such as ‘Jesko Plus’. “This represents a mix of a custom specification for the car and the optional Environmental Power Upgrade,” a Koenigsegg spokesperson said. With the Environmental Power Upgrade option, the Jesko uses E85 fuel. And that’s good news if you like power.

On regular fuel, the 5.0-liter V8 with two turbos produces 1,280 hp. That’s too little of course. That is why Koenigsegg provided a power of 1,600 hp on E85. The torque is 1,500 Nm and the speed limit is 8,500 rpm. Shifting is done with Koenigsegg’s Light Speed ​​Transmission with nine gears. Drive towards a top speed of over 480 km/h and you generate 1,400 kilos of downforce. About the same weight as the car weighs.

We don’t know when the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack will be on display in the Netherlands for the first time. It probably doesn’t take car spotters very long to capture the Jesko. In the meantime, we’re going to reflect on our lives to see why we’re on this side of the spectrum and don’t get into a Jesko ourselves.

Thanks @pchooftstraat_carspotting for the tip!