On Nintendo Switch there are few platform and puzzle games that have the visual beauty of Unravel Two, a gem that cannot be missing in the library of all lovers of this genre. Well, this title, which usually has a recommended price of 29.99 euros on Nintendo eShop, is now available for only 19.99 euros on Amazon (33% discount). Therefore, it can be yours for 10 euros less than the MSRP.

Unravel Two is the sequel to the acclaimed original game, taking adventure to a whole new level. The highlight of this title is the addition of cooperative modewhich allows players to work together to overcome challenges and explore the game’s captivating settings.

Visually, Unravel Two will leave you speechless. It has very beautiful environments that immerse you in a world where reality and fantasy intertwine in a surprising way. Each level is a visual masterpiece. The game mechanics focus on the creative use of threads (the characters’ bodies are made from wool thread), which represent the connection between the two main characters. Play alone It is a challenge as you have to switch between the two characters, solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles. Now, we could say that the strong point is found in the cooperative mode, where communication and coordination become essential to move forward successfully.

In addition to its visual appeal and mechanics, Unravel Two stands out for offering players an emotional narrative that addresses themes of friendship and much more. Lovable characters and captivating music envelop you in an emotional experience that goes beyond what is common in video games. By the way, remember that to play in online cooperative mode you have to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

In summary, Unravel Two for Nintendo Switch It’s not just a game, it’s an experience. Its combination of visual beauty, unique mechanics and emotional narrative makes it a great game. So now you know, don’t hesitate and take advantage of the offer on Amazon to get it. It is one of these titles that catches you from beginning to end. Finally, say that it is a rather short game. You can complete the main story in about 5 hours.

