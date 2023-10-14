The reason, and the solution you can do, to once again recover the Google Chat application within your Android Auto.

Google It is usually a company that releases quite a few new applications and services every year, but very few end up surviving over time.

And now, Android Auto users have had a good scare, discovering that one of Google’s most popular applications is no longer available on the system, and overnight.

Specifically, the user community is reporting that the Google Chat application has disappeared from Android Autoand with it also its notifications, so they do not receive messages from their contacts.

However, it is not that Google has eliminated Google Chat of Android Auto, but it is related to a bug.

Specifically, those users who have installed version 2023.10.01.569911082 of Google Chat are affected by this problem, so the version you have of Android Auto has nothing to do with it.

If you have installed this version of Google Chat and you no longer have it available on Android Auto, the best solution you can do is downgrade Google Chat to a previous version.

Google is aware of this bug, and it should be resolved with the next Google Chat update, given that, as we said, it has nothing to do with the version you have of Android Auto.

In this way, although Google Chat is not one of the most popular Google applications, those from Mountain View will continue to bet on it both as an independent application and also within other services such as in this case Android Auto.