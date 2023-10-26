Subscription services are a great alternative to enjoy video games at an affordable price. However, these platforms usually increase your subscription costs from time to time, which always impacts the players’ pockets.

This has just happened with a popular service that offers more than 200 eye-catching titles to its subscribers. We are referring to Apple Arcade, a platform for iPhone, iPad, Mac y Apple TV which increased its price 40% from today.

Apple Arcade increased in price in several countries

Starting this morning, Apple Arcade users will have to pay a little more to continue enjoying all the titles and benefits of the service. According to the details, Apple decided to increase the subscription price of $4.99 USD a $6.99 USD.

The above means that Apple Arcade had a price increase of approximately 40%. In Mexico, the service debuted with originally priced at $69 MXN and is currently offered for $99 MXN per month.

The company confirmed that the price increase will be applied in the United States and other international markets that were not disclosed. It is worth mentioning that other multimedia content and gaming services have also increased the cost of their subscriptions in recent months.

In case you don’t know, Apple offers a 1-month free trial of its service for new users. On the other hand, it gives away 3 months of Apple Arcade to those who have just purchased one of its devices. In this way, those interested can discover the catalog of nearly 200 games with outstanding indie gems and more interesting proposals.

