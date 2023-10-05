It seems that it will soon disappear from the Nintendo console. In this case we are talking about the departure of this Nintendo Switch game.

Specifically, ee has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf and all of its DLC will be removed from the Switch eShop and other digital stores due to licensing agreements, starting October 11, 2023. Between September 29 and October 11, the game will be discounted by 88% in the American eShop, while the European eShop will offer a discount of 90% from October 8 to 11.

Currently, the price of the game is $17.99, but with the discount, it will be available for a few euros. Players who have already downloaded Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf will still have access to the game on their consoles in the future.

Due to licensing problems on Nintendo Switch

A game may be removed from the Nintendo eShop due to license problems, which can arise for various reasons. This includes the expiration of the distribution license. Also legal conflicts related to intellectual property rights. Or rights ownership changes, platform policy changes, and content issues. When faced with such issues, Nintendo or other digital platforms may remove a game to comply with applicable distribution laws and policies.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, an extraordinary combination of a turn-based strategy and a card gamefeaturing an epic story, unique PvE game modes, an extensive character customization system, and a huge amount of weapons and equipment.

As a player, you will take command of the squad of Space Wolves led by a Valgard Twice Slain, the young and furious Gray Hunter, and you will lead them through numerous battles with humanity’s most vicious enemies. During the several dozen missions, you will fight against the evil servants of chaos and the sinister Necrons in the hostile environments of a Kanak planet, Segmentum Obscurus.

