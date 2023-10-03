We have good news for all PlayStation 5 owners who are looking for a new option, as it has just been announced that The Forest Cathedral will be released on the Sony platform at the end of this month.

Discover a story that will captivate you from the beginning

If you haven’t heard of this game, let us tell you that it is made by the teams at Whitethorn Games and Brian Wilson, who originally released this first-person environmental thriller for Xbox Series X/S and PC in early 2023.

Now, the developers of The Forest Cathedral have just confirmed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 at the end of October, so they shared a trailer showing what it will look like.

Here we leave it for you:

As you can see, The Forest Cathedral is a title inspired by the events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson’s research into the harmful pesticide known as DDT.

It is worth mentioning that the game is a dramatic reinvention of Carson’s environmental science book titled Silent Spring, so players will put themselves in the shoes of the scientist and her journey to a mysterious island, where she must complete tasks for her research and discover slowly the horrible effects of the pesticide.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



One of the best points of the delivery is that it invites users to explore 2D and 3D scenarios to complete puzzles, all in a meticulously designed area full of trees, animals, fish and insects, all affected by the chemical.

Finally, the game presents a narrative that seeks to attract gamers to a heartbreaking story in which an attempt was made to silence Rachel Carson, so it is undoubtedly a good proposal that you should try.

The Forest Cathedral is available on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be released on PlayStation 5 on October 31.

Will you give the title a chance on Sony’s platform? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente