In the legendary War Games, in Daggers in the Back, in Altered Carbon… I have lost count of the times I have seen someone playing GO in a movie, series or anime, but whenever this mythical game of Chinese origin appears the same phrase resonates in my head: you have to learn to play this.

Mainly due to lack of time, the truth is that I had never done it until now, but coming from a streak with quite a few games in Abalone, another mythical but much more current one, the other day it occurred to me to finally give a chance to GO. It couldn’t be that difficult, right?

It can’t be that complicated, right?

And boy is it. As in those games with apparently very basic mechanics that are twisted little by little, what on paper turn out to be quite simple rules end up giving way to a strategic depth that its appearance as a friendly game hides perfectly.

To try to better understand how placing colored stones can be an amazing challenge, let’s take a look at another classic game that you will probably all know better and firsthand: chess.

Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, the idea of ​​creating an AI capable of beating a chess master was a major challenge. After a second encounter between Garri Kasparov and the Deep Blue computer, in 1997 the machine managed to defeat the world champion in an epic game.

The best way to understand how deep the GO is to carry out the same process, knowing how long it took for an artificial intelligence to sufficiently assimilate the game until it managed to beat a master of the game. Well, we had to wait until 2016, 20 years after the chess case, for AlphaGo intelligence to be able to win.

How to play GO

Of Chinese origin but popularized in the West thanks to Japan, the GO It is a game for two players with little preparation and a great weight on strategy and anticipation of the opponent’s movements.

On a board with a grid of 19×19 lines, although it can also be played on a 9×9 one, the players of each team will place their pieces while trying to surround a surface of the board to win that territory. When both players pass their turn because they do not see clear new moves, the game comes to an end and it is calculated how many spaces have been captured to define the score.

The great asset of our strategy is the possibility of capturing the opponent’s stones by surrounding them, thus preventing them from continuing to grow and eliminating those pieces from the game. It is the only case in which pieces are going to be moved from the board once they have been placed, so the challenge is in controlling that mammoth collection of pieces. Being able to see when there are unprotected pieces that you should save and when you can play more aggressively.





From here the possibilities are enormous, preventing us from placing pieces within an enemy formation if not to capture those of the rival, measuring suicides allowed with that same effect, measuring which territories remain in neutral. Definitely GO It is one of those games that, being valid for almost all ages, is worth having on hand to play a game from time to time.

