The planets of Starfield present all kinds of elements and characteristics of their own.

Starfield allows you to explore more than a thousand planets

Join the conversation

For more than a month we have been able to see how Starfield has become the biggest Xbox launch of this year, giving rise to the fact that there are already players who have dedicated more than 180 hours to just one aspect of the title, while there are many who have been sharing the creations they have made with their spaceshipswhich can be of all types.

Now, in that sense we must talk about Star Wars is being the most referenced in all these creations, and we have already been able to see how a user has created a replica of one of the most emblematic fighters from Clone Wars. However, on this occasion it is not time to talk about what a user has done with the ship, but rather about the importance of gravity on the different planets of Starfield.

This NPC is probably lost in space.

Under this same premise it must be said that Starfield has more than a thousand planets to explore, which means that all of these will have different characteristics, gravity being one of the variables that each world will present as the case may be. And for this we have been able to see how the Reddit user known as drAsparagus has shown us the importance of this by shoot an NPC on a planet without gravity.

And, as can be seen in the clip that you have below these lines, when shooting the backpack that this NPC is carrying on his back, we see how is propelledbeing that the low gravity and the momentum they manage to get him out of the base where he was, so he most likely ended up stranded in space. Now the question remains whether this player will find it or not:

Shooting boostpacks on low-grav planets Will never get old

byu/drAsparagus inStarfield

For the rest, it only remains to mention that Starfield is available for PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S At the same time, the title has been available on Xbox Game Pass since its launch.

Join the conversation