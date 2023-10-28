Elden Ring allows multiple players to cooperate to defeat in-game enemies.

Elden Ring is one of the biggest video games released in recent years

Join the conversation

Elden Ring has been one of the great video games of the industry in recent years, giving rise to the fact that we have been able to see how not only is influencing various releases and developmentsbut even with titles already launched on the market there are players who ask for functions that are already present in Elden Ring to be added, the latter being the case of Starfield.

Now, beyond the enormous impact that Elden Ring has had, we cannot ignore all those users who They have kept the game alive and that even today they continue to play and share content, which means that we can sometimes witness great moments such as an Elden Ring player who defeated one of their games without moving. However, in this case the clip that concerns us does not involve a specific player, but rather to two of them and Elden Ring.

These types of moments don’t turn out this well, not even by planning them.

To put it in context, you should know that Elden Ring has multiplayer features, which make it possible for two or more users of the title to explore its extensive world together. Under this premise, the Reddit user known as Longjumping-Bad-8832 has shared a clip of his game of Elden Ring in which he is preparing to face an enemy on the map.

However, the curious thing about this moment comes when, at the moment of attacking, it turns out that another player appears who does exactly the same movementbeing that this user has shared this moment in the Elden Ring forum of the aforementioned social network pointing out that it was not planned, but that, even so, the timing was perfect. At least in the first movement, since, as you can see below, from that point on each one went their own way:

Synchronized attack with a random phantom lol

byu/Longjumping-Bad-8832 inEldenring

For the rest, it only remains to mention that, being one of the largest games in the video game industry, you should know that Elden Ring is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PCcurrently having an expansion in development.

Join the conversation